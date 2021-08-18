forecast

We Could Wake Up to Tropical Downpours Thursday, With More Intense Ones on the Way

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred arrive Thursday, and we’re also tracking Tropical Storm Henri, which could impact New England over the weekend

By Tania Leal

It’s a warm afternoon with temperatures in the 80s and a different feel to the air -- it’s starting to become sticky as humidity is on the rise. Tropical activity is now keeping us watching the effect it will have on New England from both west and east.

The remnants of what was Tropical Storm Fred are advancing over the Mid-Atlantic states and heading to New England. This means that our rain chances will be increasing and we might wake up to some heavy tropical downpours tomorrow Thursday.

The duration and intensity of these heavy downpours could be the cause of flooding across several parts of New England, along with producing some rumbling thunder.

We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane.

The cyclone is forecast to make a turn and head over to the northeast, but will likely be getting very close to New England.

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas, Fla., about 50 miles southeast of Panama City.

Boston is now included in the forecast cone. This means that the storm, then expected to be a hurricane, could impact parts of the metro area.

This system will likely build seas up to 5 feet in height and activate rip currents. If it gets closer than forecast, we might see our waves increasing to over 10-15 feet in height and see beach erosion as well as coastal flooding.

Our tides are astronomically high this weekend, which increases the chance for rough seas.

What will be defining the behavior and proximity of Henri will have a lot to do with a storm we have coming from the west, which could help us push Henri away and allow us to cross storm surge off the list of hazards.

There isn't a fully dry day in our exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast. Stay tuned for all the updates on NBC10Boston. 

