We have record warmth to start the weekend

So far, the guidance has been lagging in this late October warmup. We've seen forecasted highs in the low and mid-70s, but actual highs near 80.

Fool me once.

So, we'll ride high both Friday and Saturday around 80 and challenge some records along the way. At least for Saturday. Clouds will drift through from time to time, but showers remain out of the picture until we get to Sunday afternoon.

Speaking of, the temperatures are pretty trick on that day. We could see our high temperature hit around midnight, then fall throughout the morning and afternoon as the cooler air moves in and the showers take over. Monday we’re deep in the cool air as the showers slowly pull away in the afternoon.

Right now, the chilliest air is being reserved for Halloween and Wednesday. Highs both days will struggle to reach 50, with overnight lows falling to the 30s (20s possible in spots late Halloween night).

Clearly, a deep suburban freeze in the morning of the 31st. We'll also watch for a few late late showers Halloween night and early Wednesday as we get a glancing shot from a developing offshore storm system.

Enjoy the warmth this weekend!