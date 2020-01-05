Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather forecast

Weak Weather System Slides Into New England

By Pete Bouchard

By Pete Bouchard

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Snow is on the move tonight across New York as a weak weather system slides into New England.

As it slowly runs out of gas tomorrow, it shouldn’t produce more than a few snow showers across the area. The exception may be across the mountains of northern New England. It’s here that we may see 1-3 inches of snow in spots.

Cold remains in place for the next storm Tuesday night and Wednesday. This one is stronger, but it’s mainly tracking offshore of the Cape & Islands. While we may see a mix there – starting as showers Tuesday night and turning to snow – towns and cities like Taunton, Plymouth and Rehoboth may see close to an inch if the storm tracks close enough. I say “if” because this has been a shifty storm since the start. We’re straddling the line between small accumulations of snow vs. no snow at all, so this isn’t a nail-biter from our perspective.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

drunk driver 20 mins ago

Vigil Held in Memory of Girl Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver

missing man 4 hours ago

Police Searching for Missing Man in Malden, Mass.

Cold will follow into Wednesday night and Thursday, but like we’ve seen all winter long, it will be short-lived. Already the guidance is showing a big push of mild air heading into the late week and weekend. It’ll come with baggage – plenty of rain in store – so prepare for a soggy finish to the week.

This article tagged under:

Weather forecast
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us