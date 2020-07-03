Local

july fourth forecast

Weather Improves for Holiday Weekend

The rain across the region will end overnight.

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

As we head into the holiday weekend our forecast will be improving. Temperatures will be warming and skies clearing.

The rain across the region will end overnight. The last place to clear out Saturday will be along the coast. Clouds hang tight for most of the day, though.

Sunday looks to be the peak of the holiday weekend with temperatures back into the mid- and upper 80s. It’s possible that we could see a late afternoon or evening thunderstorm, however.

Next week we will continue to turn up the heat with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. With a very humid air mass in place it’s possible that we could see additional showers and thunderstorms almost any day at any time.

Don’t cancel your beach plans because the pattern won’t be like the one we just had. Any showers and thunderstorms that do develop will likely pass through relatively quickly.

