Weather Recap: This July Was Drier and Warmer Than Usual

The month of July ended up drier and warmer than usual this year. All of southern New England experienced a warmer and drier month, with a couple top five spots.

Boston ended up fourth driest (0.62"), tied for third warmest (77.5 degrees) July on record.

Providence ended up third driest (0.46"), fourth warmest (77.2 degrees).

Hartford tied for the seventh warmest on record with 1949 with a temp of 76.8 degrees.

Worcester didn’t rank, but had a temp of 73.3 degrees and really hit the rain jackpot with 3.54" of rain!

What’s in store for August? A bit of the same as we anticipate warmer and drier conditions this month.

On August 1 Boston’s normal high is 82 degrees with a low of 66 degrees. By August 31 we have a normal high of 78 degrees and a low of 63 degrees. Rainfall runs normally with 3.23" for the month. Our average temps drop starting on August 18. Daylight also decreases by 75 minutes. Usually we see three days with 90 degrees or higher. We saw nine days of 90 degrees or higher in 2021.

So far we have been above normal and with minimal rainfall (0.01" on Aug. 1) this month. Our focus is on Thursday with a First Alert day due to the heat and humidity. Going with a forecast high of 98 degrees in the city which would break the daily record high of 96 degrees (1928).