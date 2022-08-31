Wednesday Morning Showers to Clear Out, Make Way for Sunshine

The hottest part of this stretch is behind us. That said, Wednesday is still a warm one. Highs again soar into the upper 80s as this "rain" sweeps offshore by mid-morning. Shaping up to be another great beach day, but with all the heat over the past days, more rain is needed.

We won’t be seeing it, however. Another strong – but dry – front will come through late Wednesday night and first thing Thursday morning to fully seat the cool air for Friday and *part* of the holiday weekend. We’re talking a fresh, dry airmass here, folks. Complete with some cool mornings in the 50s – upper 40s in the typical cool spots in the suburbs. With many already focusing on the weekend forecast, let’s dig a little deeper into that.

Saturday is still playing off the fresh, dry airmass of Friday, so there’s plenty of sun and sea breezes at the coast. Temps away from the coast should nudge 80 or better by afternoon after another cool start. Sunday should feature more clouds with the slight possibility of an afternoon thundershower as a front wanders nearby. As that front stalls, there may be another storm threat for Monday afternoon. These are not serious chances, however, as odds only favor 40 and 30 percent chances, respectively.

In the meantime, we’re biding our time before the last bits of this heat get kicked to the curb.