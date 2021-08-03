Weather

Wednesday Will Be Cloudy, But the Rain Won't Come Until Later in the Week

By Danielle Noyes

Though clouds were increasing Tuesday from south to north, they were high, wispy cirrus clouds -- and thin enough to allow for dim sunshine across the region. Low humidity and highs either side of 80 made this a beautiful day to enjoy.

On Wednesday, the clouds will thicken and lower, looking ominous at times, but failing to produce much rain aside from a North Country sprinkle and shower on Cape Cod and the Islands.

But waves of low pressure along a stationary boundary to our south will come close enough on Thursday to bring rain, likely in eastern New England, with a sharp cutoff on the northwest side of the precipitation shield. Expect periodic rain, perhaps heavy at times in southeastern Massachusetts, resulting in localized flooding. We’ll monitor this threat closely as details become more clear.

Thankfully, the front will gradually shift east on Friday, meaning the end of our week looks fantastic. Morning clouds will part for sun and it’ll be bright, warm and a bit humid, as well as dry, on Friday.

An approaching cold front from eastern Canada will slowly sink southward over northern New England this weekend, resulting in some pop-up showers and storms, but neither day looks like a washout.

Next week still features hot and humid conditions with daily thunderstorm chances and highs near 90 through midweek.

