Weekend Closes Out With Return to Summer, Rain Upcoming

New England has been gifted with splendid weather this weekend. Temperatures are running just at average highs and our dew points have given it the special touch that’s been calling out fall vibes. Low 80s and upper 70s along sunny skies is the perfect combination for enjoying the outdoors.

Ice cream, a walk at the park, fishing, grilling, boating, paddling or shopping at your favorites stores on this tax-free weekend- you name it… it’s all a “GO”.

These nice temperatures will stretch to see dip to cooler numbers by Wednesday. A high of 70 in the middle of summer… we’ll be watching those low 70s by midweek as a coastal low brings an enhanced risk for showers and increase in cloud coverage. Winds will also pick up to gust near or above 30 mph by then. This will keep unsettled seas but beneficial rain that our land now begs for.

With our latest drought monitor categorizing Boston under an extreme drought… the need is real. So we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed to see that rain inland rather than over the ocean waters, as the low is tracking to now be closer to our shores. This will stretch rain chances for eastern New England at about 70%, Connecticut with a 50% and New Hampshire with an 80%. Those same rain chances will focus over Maine by Thursday. After that, we’ll see a warm up into the 80s moving in again by the end of the week into next weekend.