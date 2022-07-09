Weekend Filled With Warm Days, Cool Nights

We’re enjoying wonderful weather this weekend and our skies keep getting better and better as the clouds thin out and decrease. Our highs this afternoon are set for the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll see similar conditions tomorrow; a high pressure system will be in control repelling any precipitation and keeping mostly sunny skies.

Highs tomorrow will again step for the 70s to low 80s and our wind will start to shift in from the northeast. This will keep our coastal communities and Boston on the cooler side but we’ll find the sun anywhere.

New week, new weather, our Monday features warmer temperatures and more humid conditions. Our dew points will rise to the 60s and our temperatures will begin to increase to the upper 80s. With a southwest flow, our wind will begin to increase and by Tuesday we’ll see wind gusting over 30 mph. By that time, a frontal boundary will push south and east and we’ll see showers across northern New England.

Those showers are set to spread into southern New England late Tuesday into Wednesday. While timing might still change, the unsettled weather will focus across VT, NH and Maine. The chance of showers for the south is still not as high for early Tuesday but the showers increase coverage and spread south Tuesday night. Wednesday will bring the chance for scattered showers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 10-day forecast keeps us tracking warmer temperatures by midweek and humid conditions, for which we could see some thunderstorms produced. Highs will drop back to the lower 80s by the second half of the work week.