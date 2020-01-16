Weekend Storm Could Bring Half a Foot of Snow to Parts of New England

New England stands on the precipice of a new, colder weather pattern, set to prevail throughout nearly all of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.

As we await the change of air, a storm system zipping by and delivering up to half a foot of snow to northern New England with only a coating or mix of rain and snow to most of southern New England will keep moving, but leaves enough moisture behind for renewed rain and snow showers in eastern New England on Thursday afternoon, and some snow showers in western New England may fire again with atmospheric energy aloft.

All of this may leave some moisture on the roads as a colder wind kicks up from the northwest, gusting as high as 50 mph at times Thursday overnight and sending temperatures plummeting to 20 degrees by dawn south and single digits north, with wind chill values near zero and below zero in northern New England while turning some of that road moisture to ice.

Friday brings sunshine, but the same dry Canadian air that clears the sky also is biting cold, with highs only in the 20s, teens north, and wind chill values never rising much above 10 degrees.

As the wind quiets Friday night, temperatures will tumble, and that sets the stage for a cold day of increasing clouds Saturday ahead of the next approaching storm.

Moving in from the west, Saturday’s storm induces a southerly wind, but any attempt for that warmth to move north is first met by a wall of cold air, and that clash of air first results in a swath of snow spreading across New England late in the day Saturday and lasting through the night Saturday night.

Snow should be gone by Sunday with sun returning, and the mild air associated with the storm center will allow for any driveways and walkways that have been cleared of snow to melt off nicely with highs in the 40s before cold air returns for a stay: highs in the 20s and 30s all of next week, but with dry enough air to hold snow at bay.