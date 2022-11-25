Wet Roads Make for Icy Post-Thanksgiving Travel

Travel weather across the country is overall pretty quiet. Some years we deal with major snowstorms as we take planes, trains, and automobiles to our holiday destinations. Traveling across the northeast Friday night will be icy from any leftover wet roads that don't dry in time. The wind picks up, but we dry off.

Saturday is dry in the northeast, with a developing low pressure system over Texas. Severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging wind, hail and tornadoes across the Gulf coast states. Heavy rain is expected south, then there may be airport delays off and on from Dallas to New Orleans with turbulence.

Sunday brings us another chance for rain and wind to the northeast and east coast, down to the south. An area of low pressure will head through New England, and stays inland enough that we aren't looking at a coastal low, or nor'easter type storm. We will see a bit of wind along the south coast, Cape & Islands around 50 mph for gusts late Sunday.

High temps will be in the upper 50s to near 60 thanks to the south, southwesterly wind as the scattered rain moves through. Around half an inch of rain is expected on Sunday from this system. Watch for some airport delays. The Pacific northwest also gets another Pacific low which brings rain, wind and snow in higher terrain.

Ski areas in far northern New England will see rain, to a mix, to some snow from time to time today and Sunday. This brings our snowfall to scattered coatings to 2" through the weekend. And mild temps that may make it icy on the slopes. But temps at night will be cold enough to make more snowfall.

Tides are still running astronomically high thanks to our new moon at perigee, which means a king tide again tomorrow afternoon from Maine down to Texas. The afternoon high tide will again bring in minor coastal flooding and splashover to the typical vulnerable shoreline roads and communities. The tide heights begin to lower on Sunday.