Wet Start Thursday Creates Slick Road Conditions

Today is the Red Sox home opener! It’ll will be wet to start. A widespread half an inch to half inch to an inch-and-a-half is expected once again.

This storm will mix down some colder air on the backside and a change to snow is possible in the higher elevations of western New England later this evening.

Once that storm system departs, it will be noticeably colder on Friday with high temperatures only in the 40s. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will warm up into the 50s by Saturday and for Easter Sunday we may approach 60 degrees.

Most of next week looks to be mild with temperatures hovering around 60. We aren’t expecting any big storm systems next week. There will be a persistent sea breeze, which will keep the coast noticeably cooler.