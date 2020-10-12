The air in New England Monday is from both the Caribbean and northern Canada.

Close to the ground, we have wind from the northeast with cold dry air. Up in the sky, we have wind from the south, where it's very humid, and includes the remnant moisture from Hurricane Delta.

In northern New England, we enjoyed sunshine with very low humidity most of the day. In southern New England, it's been gray and cold with occasional rain, especially in the state of Connecticut.

It's a high pressure system in southeastern Canada supplying the chill, and it's the remnant of Delta supplying the rain.

We're going to bring another weather system into the mix Monday night and Tuesday. A front coming across the Midwest right now arrives in New York in the evening and spreads across New England the following day.

The net result is another batch of rain similar to the one we experienced Wednesday, Sept. 30, but this one comes without the damaging wind.

Monday evening, southern showers are tapering to patchy drizzle with temperatures holding in the lower 50s. In northern New England, clouds are increasing, with the temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s once again in northern Maine.

A new batch of rain spreads in from west to east mostly after midnight. Most of New England, with the exception of Maine, will be dry and cold.

Tuesday starts off with widespread moderate rain and perhaps even some downpours.

Rain will spread across Maine during the morning, with all of the region being wet by midday. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s east and in the 50s to low 60s west, with rain ending in Connecticut during the afternoon.

Tuesday night, drier weather slowly spreads in with drizzle ending in partial clearing and temperatures holding in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday looks like a really nice day with high pressure coming in from the west, sunshine and temperatures near 70 degrees, but cooler to the north.

Another powerful front will be approaching on Thursday. We should still have sunshine, but it'll become very windy from the south, high temperatures again near 70 with wind gusting past 35 mph.

That front will cross on Friday with some more downpours, perhaps even a few thunderstorms, and with temperatures still in the 60s to low 70s.

Cooler air comes in over the weekend. There will be a lot of instability with a chance of a few afternoon showers, even some snow showers in the mountains, as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.