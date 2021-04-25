Wet Weather Returns Sunday

Another weekend, another weather 180.

Wet weather returns today. Temperatures will be cooler, but warmest where it stays dry in northern New England. A half inch to an inch of rain is looking likely across southern New England. We may see a warmup once the wet weather ends by the afternoon/evening.

Monday looks a little windy as high pressure moves in. Next week will be much warmer, but Monday will be a little cool.

We may see some 80° warmth mid-week. The best chance of seeing some 80s with be in southern New England away from the coast. Showers will be possible, but after today, we aren’t expecting and widespread heavy, steady rain.