Wet, wintry start to the week as rain and snow flurries move through

We’re taking a step back today. Some sleet pellets and/or snowflakes (egad!) may fall early in the day as leftover cold from last night lingers into mid-morning.

Will it snow in Massachusetts on Monday?

No accumulation is expected – unless you are north of Fitchburg, Nashua, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. It’s here that we may see a coating of snow through midday. Thereafter, it’s a cold rain for everyone. Highs only make it to the upper 30s to low 40s – falling short of our normal high of 48 (Boston) in late March.

Tomorrow fares a bit better as sun and clouds mix with a cool northwest breeze. On Wednesday, a small storm system will move off the Islands. We may be close enough for a few showers, but this isn’t a washed-out day like today.

Overall, the week appears fairly quiet but cool. We’ll fall back to the upper 40s Thursday, then nudge 50 on Friday.

The aurora borealis was a little more active over the weekend. We came in just below the threshold for vibrant nighttime colors, but some spots in New England did get a little show. As solar activity wanes in the coming days, we’re not expecting anything significant to strike Earth. We remain in a solar maximum, so be alert for more activity in the months to come!