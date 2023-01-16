snow

What Parts of New England Have Seen the Most Snow?

NBC Universal, Inc.

Snow fell across New England Sunday into Monday, but some areas got more than others.

The National Weather Service provides snowfall totals. These are some of the highest reported amounts we've seen so far:

10:50 pm EST - 1/15/2023 1 NNW COHASSETT, MA 3.3
10:25 pm EST - 1/15/2023 GORHAM, ME 1.2

12:00am EST - 1/16/2023 2 SSE DUNSTABLE, MA 2.7
05:00 am EST - 1/16/2023 1E ANDOVER, MA 2.5
06:30 am EST - 1/16/2023 3 NNW MERRIMACK, NH 2.5
06:00 am EST - 1/16/2023 ACUSHNET, MA 2
07:00 am EST - 1/16/2023 4 W SUDBURY, MA 1.5
05:30 am EST - 1/16/2023 1 ESE FITCHBURG, MA 2
05:55 am EST - 1/16/2023 3 SE DOVER, NH 2
06:00 am EST - 1/16/2023 3 WNW KINGSTON, MA 3.7

This article tagged under:

snowMassachusettsNew HampshireNew EnglandMaine
