While it'll be a mild weekend, heavy rain and winds are headed our way

Warmer air is streaming into New England Friday and will boost our temperatures into the 50s (40s north) this afternoon under ample sunshine.

Friday night, will cool into the 30s under mostly clear skies as a weak cold front approaches, crossing the region early Saturday. There isn't much moisture with this front — but it does usher in a wind shift that will keep us cooler Saturday, in the 40s.

Clouds increase Saturday night so that by Sunday we're mostly cloudy ahead of the next disturbance. Highs in the 50s will return on Sunday and a few sprinkles Sunday morning will turn to scattered showers during the late morning and afternoon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Steadier rain arrives southwest to northeast Sunday evening and night, and will fall steadily and at times heavily through the day on Monday. A widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely, resulting in ponding of water on roads, minor river flooding and slow commutes on Monday.

Strong wind gusts are expected as well, out of the south-southeast, topping 40-45 miles per hour inland and 50-60 mph along the coast of southeastern New England. Pockets of outages and damage are likely Monday morning and afternoon before the wind shifts around and eases Monday evening.

The strong wind and building seas will also coincide with high tide along the south coast, so minor to perhaps a few pockets of moderate coastal flooding are possible for the Monday afternoon high tide cycle.

Behind this disturbance, another wave of low pressure nearby may cause some areas of light rain to linger on Tuesday, which a mix with and change to snow through the interior, though any accumulation at this point looks like it would be minimal.

The remainder of next week looks quiet and cooler with highs either side of 40. Although hopes of a white Christmas are dwindling — there may be a quick moving disturbance the night of Dec. 23 into the 24th with some snow showers and minor accumulations.

We'll keep you posted!