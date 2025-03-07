Wicked winds whip us into the weekend

It’s all about the wind in the coming days. Gusty winds (occasional surges), sustained wind (the persistent kind that keeps going), and the cold wind (that creates a wind chill); we have it all.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Deep low pressure is moving away from us, but there’s still a lot of wind in the middle atmosphere. That “backbone” of wind will provide us with a reservoir of air to create our gusts. Some may top 50 at times, creating isolated power outages or pockets of wind damage. Wind my dip a little tonight, but tomorrow we’ll see it ramp up again thanks to strong March sun, which causes the air to mix vigorously – especially in the afternoon. Highs will only be near 40 both today and tomorrow.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The wind finally backs off Sunday, allowing us to bounce back to the mid-40s with plenty of sun. The weekend is also storm-free!

And we can extend that through much of next week, too. Clouds may increase on Monday, but highs leap back near 50. Tuesday’s near 60 with a solid supply of sun. This could be the pick of the week, but with 50s holding sway throughout the entire week, we are more confident about putting the final nail in winter’s coffin.

Enjoy the weekend and stay warm.