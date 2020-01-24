Widespread Wet Weather to Dump Rain, Snow to Region

After a chilly start, we have another relatively mild and quiet day in store.

Under a sky that can be sunny at times and cloudy at others, we warm up to about 45 degrees or so and then start to cool off as the wind picks up from the northeast later in the day, at about 10 to 20 mph.

A slightly colder high-pressure system is moving to our north ahead of a slow-moving low-pressure system coming at us from the west. That sets up a challenging weather forecast for the weekend.

Clouds will continue to increase Friday night with a low temperature in the 20s and 30s. Rain and snow will develop in western New England Saturday morning and spread slowly to the east and north during the day. It looks like the only place cold enough for snow is going to be the higher elevations of western New England Saturday afternoon.

Most of us can expect rain by dinner time, with a high temperature on Saturday in the 30s to lower 40s. Rain and wind will pick up in intensity for a time during the evening, with the snow level above 2000 feet. Rainfall amounts of 1 inch are possible, with wind from the east gusting past 45 mph through midnight.

Although we have a new moon Friday, the tide is not running that astronomically high and we’re not expecting too much of a problem at the coast line.

Low pressure tracks right across central New England Saturday night and starts exiting Sunday. South of the track, we have a mixture of sun and clouds with mild weather Sunday, along with highs in the 40s.

North of the track, it may continue to be cloudy with a chance of snow at the higher elevations, or rain changing back to snow midday and afternoon Sunday. The tallest ski areas of western and northern New England may get more than 6 inches of snow by late Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday look quiet, with high pressure over us and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A cold front may go by Wednesday with colder air for the middle and second half of next week. There will likely be a storm system near the south coast on Friday, then a stronger storm over all of New England next weekend.

We'll keep you informed here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.