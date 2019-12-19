We started our morning with some of the coldest air of the season.

Temperatures started off in the 10s along the coast, single digits in interior southern New England, and below zero readings in the mountains. (In some areas, it was the coldest start since March 7th.)

Wind chills were tough to take – in some cases, they were in the double digits below zero.

We’ll have a lot of sunshine throughout the day, but it won’t warm us up much. Temperatures will stay in the 10s and 20s and wind chills will stay in the single digits for much of the say.

No big (or small) storm systems on the horizon, though. Our next chance for some kind of precipitation will be Christmas day. You can expect a prolonged dry stretch, which should continue through Christmas Eve – excellent news for holiday travel plans.

There will be a significant rain/wind storm in the south this weekend. If you have plans to travel to the southeast, be sure to plan ahead.

Temperatures will moderate as we head into the weekend. By Saturday, some communities will reach the freezing mark and by Sunday, low 40s are possible. Our warmest weather will occur Monday and Christmas eve with temperatures well into the 40s.

Following Christmas, temperatures will gradually drop back into the 30s. Even after our rain/snow chance Christmas Day, quiet weather will return for the region.