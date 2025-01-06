Weather

Wind chills could plummet below 0 this week in New England

A new surge of wind across New England will start Tuesday and continue until Thursday

By Pete Bouchard

The cold is here to stay, and it gets a little more biting as the work week goes on. While highs in the upper 20s to low 30s don't sound numbing, the wind will make the difference through midweek.

We're missing the big storm that was advertised to "hit 60 million people" over the past couple of days. The clouds drifting overhead Monday morning are part of that storm system.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

We may see some ocean effect snow flakes/flurries kick up on Cape Cod later Monday night, but the effects seem minimal from this event.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

What it will do is reenergize the sprawling storm system over the maritime provinces and send a new surge of wind across New England starting Tuesday and continuing until Thursday. This will keep wind chills in the single digits above and below zero throughout the period.

Some of these gusts will be at or above 40, so there is a slight chance of a few power outages. 

Weather Stories

Weather 18 hours ago

First major winter storm of 2025, cold tightens its grip across US

Weather 22 hours ago

New England won't see snow from major storm system moving across central US

Cold will relent late this week, allowing us to possibly rise above freezing by Friday.

Make it a good week!

This article tagged under:

Weather
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us