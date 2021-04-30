FIRST ALERT: Wind Could Knock Out Power Friday, Drop Temps Saturday Before Warmth Returns

The area of low pressure that impacted New England Thursday is now intensifying near the Gulf of Maine, hence the strong winds this evening, with gusts up to 45 mph, especially for southern New England.

There is a slight chance for isolated power outages now that we have some leaves on trees.

This northwest wind will also bring colder air arriving tonight -- it will be cold enough for rain to change over to snow in the mountains of northern Vermont and northern New Hampshire all the way into the hills of Connecticut and Massachusetts into Saturday morning, where 1-3 inches of snow is possible.

We will wake up to wind chills in the 20s and 30s but as the day progresses, the wind eases and we recover nicely Saturday afternoon, with temperatures mostly in the 50s, though a few spots may hit 60.

A warm front will approach the region Saturday night and that will allow clouds to increase with a slight chance for a shower before sunrise Sunday. As of now, Sunday will feature a blend of clouds and sun with highs in the 60s to around 70. Overall, a beautiful spring weekend for outdoor fun!

Then, it all goes downhill again with more showers Monday afternoon and rain that lingers into Wednesday. Temperatures will be mostly in the 50s and 60s.

By next Friday, there’s a chance a coastal storm develops to our south which could bring rain and wind so make sure to stay tuned to our First Alert 10-Day forecast as the weather continues to evolve.