Wind Dies Down Wednesday Before Warmer Temps Move in

A lot of complex interplay between the storm to our south, the clouds sweeping in off the ocean, the persistent wind and the weekend forecast.

Let’s start by following the storm to the south... that’s overstayed its welcome. In the coming days, we’ll see it drift towards Georgia and loosen its grip on New England.

Winds will ramp down almost immediately today, thanks in part to the plume of clouds rotating around our beloved storm (a touching parting shot), and a weakening wind field. The temps take a hit, however, as we fall back to the mid-50s along the coast, with low 60s to the west and northwest of I-495.

Thursday dawns brighter and signals a turning point in this battle. Warm air will be swarming into all of southern New England on a southerly breeze. Sea breezes will be much more localized along the coast, not pushing any farther west than Metro-west.

Even then, the cooling power of said breeze is greatly diminished. We’ll be just shy of 80 away from the coast, and in the upper 60s right near the water’s edge.

We’re not done with this storm, either. Remnants will get caught in the jet stream and get flung in our direction starting on Friday. The weekend isn’t a washout, but the clouds will play a role in both days of the weekend. Storms could fire in the afternoon, but their coverage seems limited.

All in all, not a bad weekend - and nothing I’d cancel plans over. Of course, I’m burying the lead here, as temps will be in the very summery upper 70s to low 80s straight through Monday!