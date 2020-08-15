Winds from Tropical Storm Kyle Keep New England Cooler Saturday

New England is caught in a squeeze play between a high pressure, or fair weather, dome northeast of Maine and Tropical Storm Kyle to our southeast. In between those two systems a northeast wind will increase 10 to 20 mph steady today… With gusts over 30 mph at times! This onshore wind not only means that most of New England will stay cool, but it also means that the skies will tend to be more cloudy rather than sunny…though breaks of sun are likely from time to time.

In northern and western New England, father away from the ocean, more sunshine will be found and temperatures will make a run toward 80°. Under the clouds, in the cooler ocean air, 70s will be the best we can do for most...and coasts may be stuck shy of 70 through the day. High surf with 4 to 7 foot waves will create rip currents at our beaches and pose a hazard to swimmers and surfers. Keep kids close by and remember to swim parallel to the shore if caught in a rip current.

Although there will be a few breaks of sun between the clouds today, more breaks emerge overnight and the Perseid meteor showers may be seen in some of these breaks between clouds with low temperatures generally in the 50s.

Clouds thicken again on Sunday and sprinkles are possible from time to time with some showers a possibility at the southern coast of New England and a few showers possible Sunday night but no significant rain expected for most.

Monday brings clouds giving way to sunshine for a time, afternoon showers in Vermont and a chance of overnight showers for the rest of us though rain amounts are unlikely to exceed 1/4 of an inch. Not much significant rain is in the First Alert exclusive 10-day forecast for next week with just the chance of scattered thunderstorms on a couple of days but mid summer warmth rebuilding with high temperatures in the 80s and perhaps even some 90s by next weekend.