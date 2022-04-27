Windy End to Work Week, Then Dry and Fabulous Weekend

It's another cool and blustery afternoon in New England Wednesday. We have scattered showers moving through, courtesy of a cold front that keeps pushing snow to the green and white mountain tops.

This late-season snow is bringing several inches of precipitation to parts of Maine if we add our amounts through Friday. Northern Piscataquis and Somerset counties are projected to receive significant snow. The crown of Maine could see from 2 inches of snow in the south to over 6 inches in the north.

Our temperatures up north drop to the upper 20s and low 30s with colder wind chills overnight. We see winds gusting near 30 mph with areas near 40 mph Thursday morning and later that night night. Our rain chances in central and southern New England will diminish.

With that said, along with low humidity, dry vegetation (dry grassy areas) and strong wind gusts, our risk of brushfire will go up. Open burning is discouraged; any spark may rapidly spread into an uncontrollable fire.

Our winds will remain active through Friday afternoon, with a slight increase in temperatures, as well. Our highs tomorrow will remain in the low 50s. We'll see more of the mid 50s on Friday, with near 60 on Saturday and mid-60s on Sunday afternoon. It's a nice rise in temperatures, but also a nice, dry stretch for much of New England.

Due to the low pressure system staying over Nova Scotia, our weekend is looking fabulous. While having more clouds on Saturday, we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

While we keep the 60s on Monday, rain will be a tradeoff for the warmer temperatures we'll get in the days ahead. Several systems move into New England Monday, one after another, keeping rain chances active through much of next week. It's possible that one or two days can be rescued from the rain spell due to timing of arrival — but as with any early forecast, much may still change. Stay tuned on NECN and NBC10 Boston for the latest.