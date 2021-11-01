After a Windy, Warmer Monday, Temps Fall Below Average for the Week

The super mild Halloween air we enjoyed is on a downward spiral in the coming days. It’s a slow process, so that affords us another day in the 60s.

Today wouldn’t be all that bad (for a Monday) if it wasn’t for the wind. Some gusts may hit – or just pass – 30 mph at times.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Winds ease up tomorrow, but so do the temperatures. This isn’t a deep freeze just yet, however. We’ll recover back to the upper 50s by afternoon as the “true” cold front swings by.

Clouds may overwhelm the sun from the get-go as the upper level pattern begins to cool down and the front passes through.

This cool down is significant enough to plunge us into the 40s for an extended spell. Normal highs are in the mid and upper 50s this time of year, but we’ll be lucky to see 50 (and in many cases won’t) right through Friday.

With all this cold around, you’d expect the weather to stay on the quiet side, right? Well, there’s been some indication that a storm will try to form to our south (or offshore) late this week or at the beginning of this weekend.

Right now it’s only hints and allegations, but it certainly has our attention… especially with all the cold air around. (I’ll let your imagination run wild there.)

Enjoy the mild day.