Windy Start to the Week, Storm Up Ahead

We’re on the home stretch to Christmas! Winter starts Wednesday, the weather pattern is quiet (but windy & chilly) in the days ahead, and we’re gearing up for another late week storm.

As our big weekend storm spins over the Maritime provinces, the breezes will stay up in the coming days. Today’s gusts could top 25mph at times as we remain within reach of the storm. As high pressure settles in tomorrow and Wednesday, the winds will settle down. That also means the morning low temps will plummet too…back to the teens and low 20s in many spots.

While there was much anticipation for a nor’easter/coastal storm at the end of the week, the track of our storm has shifted west to New York State. That puts us squarely in a warm up situation, with a lot of rain and wind. Early projections show at least 1 ½-2 inches of rain with gusts as high as 50mph in some areas. These numbers are preliminary, but it gives us a good idea what we may be staring down by Thursday night and Friday. Either way we slice it, the storm will be long gone by Christmas, and the arctic air will be taking charge. Appears there will be no shortage of numbing cold to carry us through the holiday.

Plenty of details to iron out in the days ahead. In the meantime, might be a good idea to take advantage of this quiet spell and finish up your holiday shopping.

Have a great week!