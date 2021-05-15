Winning Weekend With Just a Few Scattered Showers

High temperatures over-achieved yesterday, with many communities within a few degrees of 80 degrees.

We expect more of the same today and tomorrow. The pattern of the last couple of days will continue through the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday of next week: generally warm and dry weather, but a chance of spot afternoon showers as disturbances aloft pass through the New England sky.

Blue skies early today give way to building clouds with a low chance of isolated showers or sprinkles in the afternoon, with a bit more in the way of showers across Northern New England, particularly Central and Northern Maine and the White Mountains of NH, and an afternoon sea breeze along the coast.

Six Flags New England reopens in Agawam, Massachusetts, today, and should be an incredible 76 degrees with just a 25% chance of an afternoon shower. Even at the ocean beaches we may reach the 70s before a light seabreeze with the midday high tide. The ocean water temperature jumped into the 50s this week, still rather chilly.

Overnight we should be fair with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow the amount of moisture in the air will be increasing, making for an increased chance of showers and even the possibility of scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into evening. High temperatures will reach in the 70s for most, with an early morning shower possible, but the better chance of showers later in the day.

The same pattern of mild air, variable clouds and an increased chance of showers will continue much of the week. A front Monday may have a passing thunderstorm, then we are pushing 80s mid-week before the chance of showers may climb again Friday night into next weekend as seen in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.