Winter Chill Set to Relax After Wednesday Flurries

A winter chill continues in New England Tuesday, but the big highlights of the morning were black ice and snow – in different locations.

Ocean-effect snow showers developed on schedule as a cold northerly wind blew moisture into the South Shore and Cape Cod. The showers dropped nearly an inch-and-a-half of snow in highest amounts and in other places a coating, enough to make roads slick.

Farther inland, a touch of predawn freezing drizzle made roads slick from central Massachusetts to Connecticut, causing multiple accidents. Both events have become far less impactful now. Snow and rain showers continue to spray over Cape Cod on a north to northwest wind, but they're expected to depart by evening as drier air clears the sky from west to east.

Clearing won’t last long Wednesday night as warmth approaching from the west collides with our winter chill, creating new clouds by dawn. The clouds will overtake the sky Wednesday with scattered flurries for many and snow showers in northern New England that will drop as much as two inches of snow on northwest and west facing mountain slopes.

The milder air should be in place by Thursday, with returning sunshine and temperatures rising into the 40s. The repeats on Friday, though it will be a bit cooler in the North Country, where temperatures at night remain plenty cold enough for ski areas to blast snow from snow guns and continue to build the base and open trails.

The weekend brings the next storm system to impact New England. There’s still some question as to how quickly warm air spreads in with the storm.

Some snow is possible in the North Country ski areas before a change to rain if all works out perfectly. Most of us are likely to find clouds Saturday, showers Saturday evening and rain Saturday night into Sunday, at least Sunday morning. The timing of the departure is TBD.

A fresh shot of cool air arrives next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.