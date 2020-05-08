Wintery Weekend with Wind and Snow Ahead

A cold front swept through overnight, and this means a mostly dry afternoon for us. Northern New England cloud see a light wintry mix lingering across higher elevations. Otherwise, we have a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the 40s north, 50s to near 60 south.

Tonight a significant system will bring us March-like weather for the weekend. A rain and snow mix will move through into Saturday morning. Showers fall across southeastern New England, while higher elevations north and west will see wet snow. The snow showers linger in northern New England and across Maine through Saturday evening.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Snowfall will accumulate to a couple of inches across the Berkshires and Worcester Hills, to several inches throughout Vermont, northern New Hampshire and interior Maine. Most of the accumulation will be on grassy areas, not so much on the roads, since our temperatures have been so mild. However, the mountains and northern Maine may need those snow plows.

The cold air funnels in Saturday afternoon on a strong west, northwest wind. Highs only reach the mid 40s, 30s north. Overnight lows drop to the 20s and 30s with widespread frost and a freeze likely Sunday morning. A hint that it is still just a tad too early for spring planting. Highs for Mother's Day will be in the low 50s, and still blustery with a west wind, but mostly sunny.

Another coastal storm may develop for Monday into Tuesday, but this could be a miss. Most of next week does look dry with a steady warming trend of temperatures in the 50s Monday, to low 70s by Saturday. Rain chances increase for the end of the week and into the following weekend.