Wintry Mix North, Then Warm and Dry With Temps in the 50s and 60s

The overall weather pattern remains pretty quiet even with a wave of rain from time to time.

Light snow possible in northern New England

Our first wave of low pressure passes through northern New England this evening, bringing a light wintry mix across central New England early tonight. Coatings to 2” of snow will be possible in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine and even coatings in northern Massachusetts.

Light rain showers pass through Boston between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. No heavy rain or flooding concerns with this, as we only see enough rain to wet the roads a bit. All precipitation is out before we even get close to sunrise.

Temps in the 50s and 60s by Thursday

Temperatures continue to rise this week, to the 50s and low 60s by Thursday inland. Sea breezes keep Boston in the 50s for Wednesday. Scattered showers will pass across southern New England Thursday afternoon and evening, so watch for some rain around Boston for St. Patrick’s Day. In fact, our Exclusive NBC forecast model has a 60% chance for rain on Thursday, ending in the evening. Temps continue to rise into Friday, with highs in the 60s at the coast thank to a sea breeze to 70s inland.

More rain possible Saturday

Another storm system will bring in some rain for Saturday with temps in the upper 50s as a low pressure system heads in from the Great Lakes. Sunday we see highs in the mid 50s and for now it looks like we dry off. Both days will be breezy. Sunday is our first day of Astronomical Spring and it will feel like it! More spring temps are on the way next week as we stay in the 50s.