Wintry Mix Overnight, Rainy Start to Work Week

Looking for cloudy skies overnight, and the chance for some wet snow to develop in Southern New England, little if any accumulation expected. Tuesday, features some light rain or snow mainly in the afternoon and evening, very light accumulations possible in the mountains.

After a break Wednesday, the next disturbance will prompt storm development through the Great Lakes Wednesday and into New England Thursday, likely to push a Wednesday night burst of snow from southwest to northeast across New England with a broad coating to 4” of snow in Southern New England, South Coast to Southern NH, respectively, and amounts of 6” to 12” in Ski Country.

The lower amounts in Southern New England are expected because of warmth coming quickly on the heels of the snow – likely sufficient to change snow to a wintry mix, then rain, in Southern New England Thursday after a slowed morning commute for which our weather team continues a First Alert. The passage of this storm opens the door to colder air with a strong dome of high pressure building across the Northeast and chilly air with subfreezing high temperatures Saturday.

Some snow may fall Saturday night into Sunday as warmth races back in on the heels of this cold air, but it remains to be seen how organized that snow will be. It does appear as though an active pattern of frequent disturbances – and corresponding elevated chances for snow and rain – will continue through at least the first week of March if not the first half of the month.