Wintry Mix This Weekend as Snow Remains on the Ground

Southern clouds finally eased out Friday afternoon, and now, the stage is set for the bright waxing moon in the evening.

It's a cold, dry high pressure from Canada in charge Friday night and Saturday. With a clear sky and light winds, lows Friday go into the teens in the south, and close to zero north.

Saturday's weather looks similar to Friday's, only with more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures, but only by a few degrees. Still, we are looking at highs in the 20s north and low 30s to the south.

Sunday, we have a wintry mix heading our way. This system will generate snow showers in higher terrain, with a mix to rain south and east later in the day. There may be an inch of snow in the mountains. The rain will be very light in southern New England. High temperatures will be milder, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Next week, we continue to see milder temperatures around 40 for the start to the week. We are watching a weak coastal low passing by Monday into Tuesday, but as of right now, we don't expect much impact. In this case, we keep it dry both days into Wednesday.

Christmas Eve looks wet with rain showers and temperatures possibly around 50 degrees with a gusty south wind. Around Christmas morning, an arctic front blasts through with rain and snow squalls, followed by frigid wind later Christmas Day.

Cold, dry weather is expected next weekend.

Stock up on the ice melt, it's a rather wintry cold forecast for most of our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.