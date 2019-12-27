Wintry Mix to Impact Parts of New England for End of Year

We had a wintry mix across northern New England and icing across Maine, but this precipitation wraps up tonight. Southern New England saw a cloudy day with spotty sprinkles and mild temperatures with a gusty southwest wind.

As we head into the weekend, the weather will cooperate for any holiday gift returns or travel.

A breeze will stick around through tonight as temperatures stay mild in the 30s north and 40s south. The wind direction will be more from the northwest Saturday morning and during the day, so this will cool our highs a few degrees.

We will still be in the 40s across the northeast with full sunshine. More 40s are in the forecast for Sunday as we start the day sunny and end it with clouds rolling in ahead of our next system.

Sunday night through early Tuesday we have a wintry mix forecast as a large area of low pressure moves our way from the Midwest.

When the system first developed this week, it produced tons of rain and even prompted tornado warnings across southern California.

Northern New England will get a wintry mix to snow across the north country Monday morning, while rain falls south. There is still some uncertainty on the track of the system and where the freezing line will land, but either way, this will make travel difficult all over the area.

We continue with a First Alert for Monday for all of New England. Another low develops off the coast Monday night into Tuesday, bringing in another push of precipitation. Then the mix will slowly move out by Tuesday night, just in time to ring in the New Year.

New Year's Day will be sunny and dry with highs around 40 degrees. In fact, we stay with highs in the low 40s through the first few days of 2020 but will be watching more shortwaves that will bring quick chances for wintry weather to our area.