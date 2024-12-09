Wintry mix expected to sweep through Monday night, with icy conditions possible

The forecast goes haywire this week with a bit of wintry weather, a major warmup, then another temperature crash late week. Seems this is the way of winter these days.

Wintry storm to bring pockets of snow

First up is a little wintry mix – for some Monday night. The cold is marginal, so we’re seeing a bit of sleet or wet snow mixing with the rain through outer Route 2, the Merrimack Valley and much of southern New Hampshire. It’s here that a meager coating is possible. Farther north, that may be closer to an inch in places like Derry or Manchester. Otherwise, this is a chilly, wet storm.

Icy conditions on roadways

As this system moves away, temperatures could slither back down near freezing very late Monday night. This could create some slick spots, black ice, or freezing fog. Beware if you’re traveling late night.

Wind, rain and a temperature spike in the midweek

Tuesday sees us recover to the 40s under a cloudy sky and cool breezes off the water. We’ll surge ahead on Wednesday as rain and wind boost us in the 60s is some spots late day. This is rather wild day in terms of temperature and wind. Some gusts could peak near 50 mph as a sharp cold front approaches late day, thunder is a distinct possibility as dew points leap into the 50s, and our high temperatures should be reached after dark. Whacky indeed.

We’ll plummet back to the 30s (again) by Friday and Saturday as a touch of arctic air seeps back into the picture. The pattern settles down for a bit into early next week.