With a Warmup Coming, We Could See Close to 80 Degrees by Next Week

We’re welcoming the rain this afternoon after finishing the month of April with below average precipitation amounts. While May has brought us cool temperatures, our rain chances in the next few days are not too high.

Warmup heading our way

We’re on our way to a warmer pattern next week that promises to bring some 60s, 70s and the wild chance of watching some isolated 80s inland as we wrap up the work schedule.

Our showers have been off and on for most of Wednesday afternoon, they have been pushing east with light to moderate intensity. Our temperatures have stayed in the 50s much of the day, which is still below average, and the clouds will persist through tonight.

Patchy fog has also become an issue for some in the Cape and for much of northern New England. The good news is that we’ll get rid of this fog by tomorrow morning. Our clouds will break and we’ll be enjoying mostly sunny skies for our Thursday afternoon with a grateful warm up to watch for some 60s in Boston and 70s in our inland communities.

Our temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s for much of New England on Friday, with more clouds taking place but an improving weekend outlook. The low pressure system we’ve been following is trending to stay south, which will bring a mother’s day celebration with mostly dry conditions.

Our Saturday is bringing more clouds and cooler temperatures, the chance of showers will only be affecting the far south communities in Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. But Sunday afternoon is bringing more sun for all, milder temperatures and a comfortable feel to the air.

In our Exclusive 10-day forecast we’re watching a warming trend with low rain chances. Our highs will likely increase to the 60s in the beginning of the week and they’ll work their way up to the 70s from mid-week on.