heat wave

Yep, We Hit Another Heat Wave. When Will the Haze, Heat and Humidity End?

Northern New England will start to cool Friday, while southern New England will hold on to some heat a little longer

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Triple-H weather continues Thursday: It is hazy, hot and humid, and there is even a heat advisory for most of New England.

Air quality is also moderate due to the light wind and more wildfire smoke wafting in the air above. Thursday is another day to limit time outside, or even stay indoors if you are sensitive to the air quality.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Highs will reach the 80s at the coast and in the low to mid 90s inland. That makes it the third and final day of our heat wave for most communities.

NECN
Expected highs across New England

As the day goes on, the humidity lowers from north to south.

Northern New England will start to cool Friday, while southern New England will hold on to some heat a little longer. Highs Friday reach the upper 70s to 80s north, 80s to near 90 south.

Pop-up shower and storm chances will remain low, and mostly in areas northwest and in the higher terrain late Thursday, fueled by daytime heating.

Pop-up storms are again possible for Friday, especially across southern New England in the afternoon, as a cold front is slow to move through. Behind it is the cool-down.

This weekend, our highs will only be in the 70s. Saturday looks like the drier of the two days, with rain returning late, and scattered showers again late Sunday.

Monday will bring more widespread rain and storms. Highs return to the 80s for the start of next week.

More Weather News

BOSTON 20 hours ago

Sounding Off on Another Hot Day in Boston

wildfires 23 hours ago

How Wildfires Start— And Why Climate Change Is Making Them Worse

This article tagged under:

heat waveMassachusettsNew Englandforecasttemperatures
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us