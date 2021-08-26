Yep, We Hit Another Heat Wave. When Will the Haze, Heat and Humidity End?

Triple-H weather continues Thursday: It is hazy, hot and humid, and there is even a heat advisory for most of New England.

Air quality is also moderate due to the light wind and more wildfire smoke wafting in the air above. Thursday is another day to limit time outside, or even stay indoors if you are sensitive to the air quality.

Highs will reach the 80s at the coast and in the low to mid 90s inland. That makes it the third and final day of our heat wave for most communities.

As the day goes on, the humidity lowers from north to south.

Northern New England will start to cool Friday, while southern New England will hold on to some heat a little longer. Highs Friday reach the upper 70s to 80s north, 80s to near 90 south.

Pop-up shower and storm chances will remain low, and mostly in areas northwest and in the higher terrain late Thursday, fueled by daytime heating.

Pop-up storms are again possible for Friday, especially across southern New England in the afternoon, as a cold front is slow to move through. Behind it is the cool-down.

This weekend, our highs will only be in the 70s. Saturday looks like the drier of the two days, with rain returning late, and scattered showers again late Sunday.

Monday will bring more widespread rain and storms. Highs return to the 80s for the start of next week.