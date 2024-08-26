Storm could bring heavy rain, wind damage and hail to Mass. Monday

Monday morning starts the week on a muggy and dry note. Temperatures start in the low 60s but rise to the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Once in the afternoon, storm chances increase to a 60% chance. The main time frame will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Strong storms with a few severe thunderstorm warnings are possible.

A Flash Flooding Warning was issued for Somerset County in west central Maine until 7:30 a.m.

The main risks will be flash flooding from heavy downpours, wind damage and hail within these thunderstorms. The commute could be wet with ponding on the roads.

Tuesday will be a bit drier with storm chances returning on Wednesday afternoon. Once Thursday and Friday roll around, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with much lower humidity.

Labor Day weekend does not look like a washout, but there is a system that could bring in rain chances Saturday into Sunday.

The weekend will be near normal with temperatures struggling to make it to 80 degrees. We'll keep you updated on the chances of rain over the weekend as it comes closer.