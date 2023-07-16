FIRST ALERT: Storms and showers with chance of flooding hit New England on Sunday

We have a First Alert for flooding rainfall heading our way on Sunday. The storms and showers will be off and on all day long and there is even a chance for some severe weather.

A tornado warning was already issued around 6 a.m. Sunday for parts of Berkshire County in western Massachusetts, but it has since expired.

Timing:

A flood watch is in effect for most of New England, 2am Sunday to 2am Monday for the heavy rain anticipated. About 1-3" of widespread rainfall is forecast, with some areas getting 3-5" or more.

A tropical transport of moisture marches in from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic in the upper levels of the atmosphere and this means the skies are loaded with water.

So flash flooding, urban small, small stream, and even river flooding are all likely across the northeast, with the Weather Prediction Center putting western New England to just around Boston in the moderate or most likely category for excessive rainfall.

The showers and storms will be picking up by mid morning for all, and spreading southwest to northeast. Heaviest rainfall and storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours. With rain lingering through midnight and for predawn hours Monday.

Severe Storm Threats:

While all the heavy rain occurs we have the chance for strong to severe embedded thunderstorms. These will bring higher rain rates of 2-4" per hour, lightning, and damaging straight-line winds, perhaps a brief spin up tornado.

There is an increasing low level jet and enough spin in the atmosphere to get about a 2% chance for a tornado anywhere in New England.

Extended Outlook:

Monday morning, there will be lots of flooded roads and low lying areas, so watch if you are heading out before sunrise as the flooded out roads will be difficult to see.

We dry off Monday morning and afternoon making for a warm and sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. Our great weather continues for most of next week.

Tuesday brings some storms overnight, after a day in the 80s again. Wednesday and Thursday we see some lower humidity and temps in the low 80s.

Scattered storms return by Friday into part of next weekend.