Strong Winds; Snow by Tomorrow Evening

Temperatures will drop throughout the day. Winds will be feisty out of the northwest at 15-25 m.p.h. with some gusts surpassing 40 m.p.h. Most of the day with be dry except for a few mountain snow showers.

Colder weather returns Monday with high temperatures in the 30s. Snow will break out Monday night and turn to rain along the coast by Tuesday morning. It’s possible that we could see a plowable snow north of the Pike. Tuesday morning could be a slow drive to work and school.

Once that storm system departs, it will turn significantly colder by the end of the week. High temperatures on Thursday will only reach the upper 20s for most. Through the weekend temperatures only moderate gradually. Our next chance for wintry precipitation with be late next weekend and early next week. Stay tuned.