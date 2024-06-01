forecast

Summer is here: Sunny Saturday to kick off the weekend

Even at the coast, we’re seeing beach-worthy afternoons that feature a gentle sea breeze. This will keep us in the “cooler” 70s both days, with a lean toward the upper 70s on Sunday.

By Pete Bouchard

It’s a top ten weekend! We’re treated to plentiful sun for both days, with highs soaring to the low 80s away from the coast. Even at the coast, we’re seeing beach-worthy afternoons that feature a gentle sea breeze. This will keep us in the “cooler” 70s both days, with a lean toward the upper 70s on Sunday.

With the pattern slowing, we’ve found ourselves in an extended dry spell. Temperatures may not be as warm to start the workweek, but we’ll keep the sun shining right through midweek. Deeper onshore winds mean everyone slumps back to the low 70s (or even upper 60s) at the coast Tuesday.

Next threat for rain appears to be on Thursday as a slow-moving system rolls in our direction. It’s too early to time out the shower/thunder risk this far out, but it seems that some wet weather could plague us into the late week or weekend. We’ll fine-tune this in coming days.

In the meantime, enjoy the weekend and be safe!

