Summer-like Temperatures in New England on Sunday

Summer-like temperatures take over this Sunday afternoon. We see highs in the upper 80s to 90° along northern MA & southern NH.

While the central coasts enjoy temperatures in the 80s, the Cape & Islands will remain cooler with values in the upper 60s to low 70s. Fortunately, we all enjoy the beautiful sunny skies on a Memorial Day Weekend.

Monday will open the gate to a backdoor cold front that will dip our temperatures to the 60s for much of the region. Inland is where we’ll have a better chance to warm up and reach the low 70s.

The NE breeze will gust up to 30 mph at times which may bring wind chills to the mid and lower 60s while under the shade.

This may feel more comfortable with a late spring jacket if outdoor until the evening. Tuesday doesn’t see much of a change, temperatures remain cool. While Wednesday we’ll start a warm up back to the 80s.

A cold front will dip into the region late in the week which will increase the chance of showers and possible a couple thunderstorms.

Temperatures will dip into the 70s after as we hop into the following weekend.