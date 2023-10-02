Summer-like warmth moving into region in October's first week

Well, we may have turned the calendar to October on Sunday, but our weather will be feeling more like July these next few days.

Summer warmth has been building to our west and will move into the region, bringing record breaking high temperatures for parts of New England the next couple of days. It’s also going to be a dry and sunny stretch with a sprawling area of high pressure in control, keeping us quiet for much of this week. Highs will be in the 70s Monday regionwide, jumping into the 80s for many Tuesday.

The humidity will go up slightly on Wednesday and temperatures will by in the 70s at the coast with a sea breeze and 80s inland. Thursday looks fantastic with sun and clouds and highs in the 70s (near 70 along the Connecticut coast, Cape Cod and Maine coastline).

Clouds will increase and thicken on Friday ahead of a cold front that will approach the region late in the day. This boundary marks a significant shift in our weather pattern. While it’s too early to pinpoint exact timing, some spotty showers are likely later on Friday with a period of rain and thunder on Saturday, potentially lingering into early Sunday. Tough timing for the weekend, I know.

Behind the front, we turn noticeably cooler next week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and daily pop-up shower chances as a big upper level low sits near us.