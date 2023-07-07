Summery weekend weather ahead; inland areas see best chance for storms

Another sweltering day, but one that still sees Boston (at least Logan Airport) yet again dodge the first 90 of the season.

Highs around 90 degrees will push many suburbs into heat wave status Friday, but as we move through the weekend, the temperatures will dip a bit thanks to increasing cloud cover and thickening haze.

The storm threat is super tiny Friday, and a little more pronounced over the weekend. HOWEVER, I still think the weekend forecast is looking summery, beach-worthy and warm. Our best chance for storms will be away from the coast. I realize that particular phrase can lead to a lot of confusion. Back Bay, Allston, Saugus and Braintree are all away from the coast, so does that mean all those areas will see storms? No. I’m thinking west of Walpole, Lexington, Wilmington and Haverhill. Even then, the storms that fire will be few and far between. The front that would set them off is far, far to the west in New York State. So, this is looking like a decent weekend overall. Warm, hazy and partly sunny for a majority of the time.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Our washout day (because we have to have a LEAST one) is early next week on Monday. By then the front will mosey into New England, and numerous showers and storms will result. We’ll watch the potential for heavy rain.

Have a great weekend!