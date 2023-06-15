Sun and clouds with chance of pop-up shower Thursday

Clouds are breaking for a super two-day stand of sun and warm temperatures. Although this may prime you for a super summer weekend, things aren’t looking too rosy. More on that in a second.

Highs leap back to the 80s with a favorable breeze coming from land in the next two days. We’ll get a chance to dry out and enjoy a little less humidity (at least Thursday) before the sticky air moves in Friday. With fires STILL raging in Quebec, smoke is also on the move, and should arrive Friday to create a milky haze to the sky once more.

The trouble with the weekend revolves around the approaching system on Friday night. As this low pressure system slows, it will jam the weekend with showers and clouds. Our only hope is some brightening on Sunday afternoon IF it nudges farther east into the Gulf of Maine. For now, it’s looking like the steadiest rain will get going mid/late morning Saturday and carry into Sunday morning.

Next week offers a few glimmers of hope to string together a few nice days. We’ll just hope to build on that toward the end of the week.