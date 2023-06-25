Sun and humidity lead to showers this afternoon

Sunshine has taken over New England, combined with humidity and warmth leading to developing showers this afternoon inland.

A few showers may linger inside I-495 into the late afternoon. While more showers and possible storms will move northeast north of Worcester county into the Merrimack Valley and central NH.

More fog develops overnight into the south and southeast keeping limited visibility.

Temperatures will grow into the upper 70s and some low 80s tomorrow with a few showers passing through late AM and the chance for stronger storms developing southwest in CT and western MA moving northeast crossing the 6 states later in the day. These may bring heavy rain, lightning and the chance for localized strong wind.

The cutoff exiting the eastern Great Lakes on Tuesday will get closer to New England, and along with a shortwave crawling out of the Virginias we’ll see rain moving in with a higher potential for stronger storms Tue-Wed.

The daily chance for scattered showers/storms will remain into the end of the 10-day.