Sunny and a bit warmer Friday, but showers return this weekend

Welcome to climatological spring! The cold is ousted Friday with a simple shift in the wind and a ton of March sun.

While the comeback won't be remarkable, it will be respectable. We'll aim for highs in the low and mid-40s Friday afternoon.

By the looks of the forecast, this will also be the brightest day of the next few. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday (after a brief batch of sun) and showers will move up from the south late day as a weak — but sufficiently wet — weather system makes a swipe at us. Some of the showers will linger into Sunday as well.

Not confident enough to clear out Monday either as onshore winds and subsequent low cloudiness will be tough to shake. As a result, the temperatures won't leap much after Saturday, hovering in the upper 40s through the period.

By Tuesday, we have a shot at getting some sun into the scene, and, if there's enough, we could certainly be on the verge of 60-degree weather. Same for Wednesday before another storm system plows into us with more rain late week.

We'll have to see how this plays out in the days ahead, but there is definitely no fretting over another blast of wintry air anytime soon.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!