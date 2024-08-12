Sunny and cool start to Monday, but thunderstorms possible by afternoon

The week kicks off with sunshine and cool, dry air, making for a refreshing Monday morning. Temperatures will climb from the 50s and 60s into the 70s by late morning, setting the stage for a comfortable day.

As the afternoon rolls in, expect some clouds to build up, possibly bringing a thunderstorm or two. For the most part, it'll stay dry with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The evening will see any lingering showers clear out, leaving us with cool, crisp air as temperatures dip back into the 50s and 60s overnight.

Looking ahead, the rest of the week looks mostly dry and pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, low humidity and cool mornings.

As we move toward the weekend, humidity starts to creep back in, bringing with it a better shot at some afternoon showers, beginning Thursday.