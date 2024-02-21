Sunny and cool Wednesday, rain arrives late week

Wednesday brings another enjoyable winter day with high pressure maintaining control. By Wednesday evening, low clouds build as a system passes near the Atlantic, though the likelihood of rain remains offshore.

Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds through the morning accompanied by temperatures in the low 40s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day ahead of rain arriving on Friday.

During the early hours of Friday, scattered snow showers are possible, particularly in interior New England, but they will be hit or miss with not everyone seeing wintry precipitation. From late Friday morning to early afternoon, a band of rain will move through.

While the bulk of it will be moving out by dinnertime, some lingering rain may persist into early Saturday. By Saturday morning, the system will have departed, leaving cooling and dry conditions for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will likely hit during the early morning and temperatures tumble while the sun is up.

Sunday marks the beginning of a prolonged warming trend.

Next week, afternoon highs are expected to approach, if not comfortably reach, the 50s each day. Wednesday is anticipated to be the warmest, with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday through Thursday carries the potential for rain, and the NBC10 weather team will provide updates as is comes closer.