Sunny and Mild as Springtime in New England Gets Underway

We’re feeling spring in every sense Tuesday. Plenty of sun (with a few cloudy interruptions), dry air, steady breeze and highs nearing 60 in spots.

This is one of those days where we are “capped” temperature-wise. Given the “right” setup with warm air in the middle atmosphere, we could soar well into the 70s. Instead, there’s a cool pool of air above us, and our top limit is 58 to 60 degrees areawide. With 47 degrees as our normal high temp for the date, I’d say that’s a pretty mild day nonetheless.

Wind direction is key as we head deeper into spring, and Wednesday, we’ll relearn that concept along the coast as the winds turn in off the water. Highs drop to near 50 right at the water’s edge, while we continue to work toward 60 from Norwood to Fitchburg (and all points in between). There will be more clouds, however, as a weather system approaches from the west.

This one won’t be loaded with water like our last storm, but it promises to make for a wet Thursday. It also heralds a stormier pattern that lasts through early next week. The subsequent storm on Saturday will have *just enough cold air in place to toss around the idea of mix or snow in the higher terrain of central/western Massachusetts. However, given the proclivity of the guidance to overplay the cold for storms several days out ALL winter long, we’ll see how the forecast evolves in the coming days.